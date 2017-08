June 14 (Reuters) - Regional Management Corp

* Regional Management Corp's board of directors appoints Peter Knitzer as chief executive officer, effective August 1, 2016

* Current CEO Michael Dunn will transition to executive chairman of board of directors

* Current chairman Alvaro De Molina will become lead independent director