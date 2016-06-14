FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Franklin Resources to purchase up to additional 50 mln shares
#Funds News
June 14, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Franklin Resources to purchase up to additional 50 mln shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Franklin Resources Inc :

* Quarterly cash dividend in amount of $0.18 per share payable on July 15, 2016

* New board authorization is in addition to existing authorization, of which about 12.6 million shares remained available for repurchase at May 31, 2016

* Quarterly dividend represents a 20 pct increase over quarterly dividend paid for same quarter last year

* Franklin resources board authorized company to purchase up to an additional 50.0 million shares of its common stock

* Franklin Resources, Inc. announces quarterly dividend and addition to stock repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

