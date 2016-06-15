BRIEF-Timmins Gold repays secured debt to Sprott and Goldcorp

June 14 (Reuters) - Timmins Gold Corp

* Timmins Gold repays secured debt to Sprott and Goldcorp

* Has repaid its US$10.22 million credit facility with lenders Sprott Resource Lending Partnership and Goldcorp Inc.

* Bonus of US$204,450 will be paid to Sprott and a bonus of US$70,416 and 550,000 common shares will be paid to Goldcorp

* Provided Candelaria Mining Inc an extension to closing of Caballo Blanco transaction from June 24, 2016 to July 7, 2016.

* Candelaria has increased its non-refundable deposit by US$3.5 million for a total of US$7.0 million