BRIEF-Dynasty says unit Elipe reached agreement with workers

June 14 (Reuters) - Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc

* Dynasty provides corporate update

* To resolve work stoppage at Zaruma project, its subsidiary Elipe reached agreement with workers

* Agreement with workers with aim of financing a partial payment of their outstanding wages

* Under this agreement, workers were permitted to extract ore from Zaruma Mine for a 10 day period ending today

* Material extracted will be processed at third party mills in Ecuador at workers’ risk and cost Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)