BRIEF-Dynegy launches tangible equity units offering and credit facility financing
June 15, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dynegy launches tangible equity units offering and credit facility financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Dynegy Inc :

* Public offering of 4,000,000 tangible equity units, with each tangible equity unit having a stated amount of $100.00

* Dynegy inc says Dynegy is commencing syndication of an incremental $2 billion term loan b facility and a revolving credit facility of $75 million

* Intends to enter into a $50 million letter of credit facility

* Underwriters of tangible equity units offering will have 13-day over-allotment option to purchase additional $60 million of tangible equity units

* Dynegy announces launch of tangible equity units offering and credit facility financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

