June 15 (Reuters) - Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Intends to complete a private placement of units of company at a price of US$2.36 per unit

* Has received commitments to purchase units totalling us$7 million

* Intends to use net proceeds from private placement to continue timely clinical development of Voclosporin

* Aurinia announces private placement