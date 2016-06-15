FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ebix offers to buy Patriot National for $9.50 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Ebix Inc :

* Ebix offers to acquire insurance technology solutions provider, Patriot National Inc, for $9.50 per share

* Expects transaction to be immediately accretive to earnings per share for Ebix shareholders

* Intends to pay for at least 55% of purchase in cash and balance (45%) in cash or stock, as mutually agreed upon

* Has postponed plans for a 3-for-1 stock split and related special shareholders meeting until further notice

* Offer contemplates assumption of patriot national’s receivables, cash, other assets as well as current and long-term liabilities

* Has retained investment banking advisory firm sherman & company of New York to assist Ebix with its offer

* Sent a letter to board of patriot national, inc outlining its offer to acquire 100% of outstanding stock of patriot national Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
