June 15 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* All eleven director nominees elected to board at annual meeting of shareholders

* Ross, who has been member of board since march 8, 2016 , serves on board’s nominating and corporate governance committee

* Valeant pharmaceuticals appoints thomas w. Ross, sr. Lead independent director