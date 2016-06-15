FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-YY receives withdrawal of buyer group's going private proposal
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 15, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-YY receives withdrawal of buyer group's going private proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - YY Inc

* Received a letter from Mr. Jun Lei, chairman of board, and Mr. David Xueling Li, director and chief executive officer

* Letter stating that buyer group would withdraw non-binding going private proposal dated July 9, 2015, with immediate effect

* Board has authorized a program under which YY over next 12 months may repurchase up to an aggregate of US$200 million worth of its shares

* Board has authorized a program under which YY over next 12 months may also repurchase convertible senior notes due in 2019

* Share and convertible note repurchase program will be funded by company’s available cash balance.

* YY announces receipt of withdrawal of buyer group’s going private proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.