June 15 (Reuters) - Agria Corp :

* PGW now expects to report operating EBITDA in a range of NZ$65 to NZ$68 million, above original guidance range of NZ$61 to NZ$67 million

* Raised its guidance for fiscal year 2016 operating EBITDA

* Agria subsidiary PGG Wrightson raises fiscal 2016 guidance