June 15, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rouge Resources to buy Pampas El Peñon Gold Project, Chile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Rouge Resources :

* Consideration for acquisition consists of 8.65 million common shares of co to be issued to Arena & 4.85 million shares to be issued to SQM

* Entered into binding letter of intent with Arena Minerals Inc for acquisition of Pampas El Peñon Gold Project in Chile

* In connection with acquisition co undertaking private placement of up to 12 million common shares at price of $0.26 per common share

* Rouge Resources Ltd announces acquisition of Pampas El Peñon Gold Project, Chile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

