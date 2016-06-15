BRIEF-Rouge Resources to buy Pampas El Peñon Gold Project, Chile

June 15 (Reuters) - Rouge Resources :

* Consideration for acquisition consists of 8.65 million common shares of co to be issued to Arena & 4.85 million shares to be issued to SQM

* Entered into binding letter of intent with Arena Minerals Inc for acquisition of Pampas El Peñon Gold Project in Chile

* In connection with acquisition co undertaking private placement of up to 12 million common shares at price of $0.26 per common share

* Rouge Resources Ltd announces acquisition of Pampas El Peñon Gold Project, Chile