FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ImmunoGen announces pricing of $100 mln offering of Senior Notes
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 15, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-ImmunoGen announces pricing of $100 mln offering of Senior Notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Immunogen Inc :

* Sale of notes is expected to result in $96.7 million net proceeds to Immunogen

* Interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears on january 1 and july 1 of each year, beginning january 1, 2017

* Sale of notes expected to result in proceeds of $111.2 million if initial purchasers exercise option to purchase additional notes in full

* Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Immunogen, and will bear interest at a rate of 4.50% per year

* Immunogen announces pricing of $100 million offering of 4.50% convertible senior notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.