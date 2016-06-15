FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Qualstar announces 1-for-6 reverse stock split
#Market News
June 15, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Qualstar announces 1-for-6 reverse stock split

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Qualstar Corp :

* Announced a 1-for-6 reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock

* Reverse stock split became effective as of close of business on June 14, 2016

* Anticipates that its common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis at open of business on june 16, 2016

* Qualstar corporation announces reverse stock split and results of 2016 annual meeting of shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
