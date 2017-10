June 15 (Reuters) - Foran Mining Corp :

* Intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing of 5.8 million units at a price of $0.17 per unit

* Net proceeds of offering will be used to conduct additional metallurgical studies on company’s 100% owned Mcilvenna bay project

* Foran Announces $1,000,000 Non-Brokered private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)