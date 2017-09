June 15 (Reuters) - C&J Energy Services Ltd:

* C&J Energy Services appoints Don Gawick as President and Chief Executive Officer

* Gawick replaces Randy Mcmullen

* Mark Cashiola has been appointed to serve as C&J’s Chief Financial Officer.

* McMullen has also departed from his role as Chief Financial Officer and as a member of company’s board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: