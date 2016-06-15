BRIEF-Teekay Offshore Partners Provides Update to Financing Initiatives;on Track for Completion by End of June 2016

June 15 (Reuters) - Teekay Offshore Partners LP:

* Teekay Offshore Partners Provides Update to Financing Initiatives; on Track for Completion by End of June 2016

* Approvals from bondholders to extend to late-2018 majority of principal maturity payments for two Norwegian Kroner senior unsecured bond

* Financing initiatives,cash flow from operations expected to fully finance $1.6 billion of existing growth projects through 2018