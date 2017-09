June 15 (Reuters) - Strategic Oil And Gas Ltd :

* Board of directors has approved a capital expenditure budget of $21 million for second half of 2016.

* Current corporate production is approximately 1,800 boe/day with an annual decline rate of 25%

* Expects to exit 2016 with a production rate of 2,800 boe/day

* Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. announces second half 2016 drilling program & capital spending budget