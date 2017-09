June 15 (Reuters) - Avinger Inc :

* Avinger, Inc. announces drawdown of $10 million under term loan facility with CRG

* Plans to use proceeds from financing primarily to fund continued commercialization of Pantheris image-guided atherectomy device

* Upon achieving certain milestones, Avinger will have option to borrow an additional $10 million