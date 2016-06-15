FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2016 / 8:25 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Jabil Circuit posts Q3 earnings per share $0.03

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Jabil Circuit Inc

* Jabil posts third quarter results

* Q3 revenue $4.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.18 billion

* Q3 earnings per share $0.03

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $18.2 billion

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share about $1.20

* Sees FY 2016 core earnings per share about $1.85

* Qtrly core earnings per share $0.17

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.10, revenue view $18.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Jabil Circuit Inc sees Q4 net revenue $4.15 billion to $4.35 billion

* Jabil Circuit Inc sees Q4 U.S. GAAP net diluted earnings per share between loss of $0.02 to profit $0.19 per diluted share

* Jabil Circuit Inc sees Q4 core diluted earnings per share $0.15 to $0.35 per diluted share

* Sees Q4 diversified manufacturing services segment to decrease net revenue 20 pct year-on-year

* Sees Q4 electronics manufacturing services segment consistent net revenue year-on-year

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $4.66 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

