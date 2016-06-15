FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pioneer Natural Resources to buy 28,000 midland basin acres
June 15, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pioneer Natural Resources to buy 28,000 midland basin acres

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co

* Pioneer Natural Resources Company to acquire approximately 28,000 midland basin acres for $435 million and to add 5 horizontal rigs during the second half of 2016

* Expects to increase its horizontal rig count by five rigs from 12 rigs to 17 rigs in Northern Spraberry/Wolfcamp, with first rig to be added in September 2016

* Forecasted 2016 capital spending of $2.1 billion to be funded from forecasted operating cash flow of $1.5 billion

* 2016 capital budget is expected to increase by approximately $100 million from $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion as a result of rig additions

* Addition of five rigs is expected to have a minimal impact on company’s forecasted 2016 production growth rate

* 2016 capital spending to be funded from cash on hand, $500 million proceeds from Eagle Ford shale midstream business sale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

