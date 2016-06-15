FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Devon Energy monetizes non-core midland assets for $858 mln
#Market News
June 15, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Devon Energy monetizes non-core midland assets for $858 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Devon Energy Corp

* Devon energy monetizes non-core Midland assets for $858 million; increasing 2016 capital program $200 million; raising 2016 production outlook

* Year 2016 upstream capital program to range between $1.1 billion and $1.3 billion

* Says incremental capital investment will be deployed in Delaware basin and Oklahoma stack play beginning in Q3 of 2016

* Says now expects its full year 2016 production guidance from core assets to a range of 540,000 to 560,000 boe per day

* In Northern Midland basin, agreed to monetize working interest across 15,000 net acres in Martin County, Texas along with 13,000 net acres in eight surrounding counties for $435 million

* Says Jefferies Llc acted as lead financial advisor to Devon on divestiture transactions

* Says is evaluating further accelerating activity in Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

