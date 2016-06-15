BRIEF-Korn Ferry International posts Q4 adj. earnings $0.58/shr

June 15 (Reuters) - Korn/Ferry International

* Korn Ferry International announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results of operations

* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.50 to $0.58

* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.02 to $0.20

* Q4 diluted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.10 and $0.58, respectively

* Q4 total revenue $417.1 million versus $282.2 million

* New senior secured $400 million credit agreement

* Both the revolver and the term facility mature on June 15, 2021

* Korn/Ferry International sees Q1 FY‘17 fee revenue is expected to be in the range of $371 million and $391 million

* Korn/Ferry International sees Q1 FY'17 fee revenue is expected to be in the range of $371 million and $391 million

* Korn/Ferry International sees Q1 FY'17 adjusted fee revenue is expected to be in the range of $375 million and $395 million