FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Culp posts Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.47
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 15, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Culp posts Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.47

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Culp Inc

* Culp announces results for fourth quarter and fiscal 2016

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.47

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.29

* Q4 sales $77.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $78.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Projection for Q1 fiscal 2017 is for overall sales to be comparable to slightly lower than previous year’s Q1

* Pre-Tax income for Q1 of fiscal 2017 is expected to be in range of $7.0 million to $7.5 million

* Fiscal 2017 capital expenditures projected to approximate $11.5 million spent during fiscal 2016

* Expect Q1 sales in mattress fabrics business to be comparable to Q1 of fiscal 2016

* In upholstery fabrics business, expect Q1 sales to be down slightly compared with Q1 of fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.