FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Windstream exchanges half of CS&L equity stake to reduce debt
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 15, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Windstream exchanges half of CS&L equity stake to reduce debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Windstream Holdings Inc

* Windstream exchanges half of CS&L equity stake to reduce debt

* Closed deal to transfer about 14.7 million shares of communications sales & leasing stock to its creditors in debt-for-equity exchange

* Now expects cash interest expense of approximately $375 million for 2016, compared to its previous estimate of $385 million.

* Has retired $126 million in face value of debt for $100 million in cash funded by its revolving credit facility

* Transferred CS&L shares, were used to retire approximately $309 million in Windstream’s revolving credit facility

* Plans to dispose of remaining CS&L shares in future to further reduce debt and generate cash interest savings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.