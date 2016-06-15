FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Envision Healthcare and AmSurg to merge
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 15, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Envision Healthcare and AmSurg to merge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Envision Healthcare Holdings Inc :

* Envision Healthcare and AmSurg announce merger

* Combined organization will have a pro forma market capitalization of approximately $10 billion and enterprise value of approximately $15 billion

* Merger expected to be accretive to envision and amsurg adjusted earnings per share in 2017 and achieve synergies of $100 million

* Christopher A. Holden will be president and chief executive officer of combined company

* Claire Gulmi, AmSurg’s chief financial officer, will retain that role at combined company

* JPMorgan Chase bank and Barclays have provided committed financing for transaction

* Companies will combine in an all-stock transaction at a fixed exchange ratio of 0.334 AmSurg shares per Envision share

* Envision shareholders will own about 53 percent, AmSurg shareholders will own about 47 percent of combined co on fully diluted basis

* William Sanger, who serves as president, CEO and chairman of board of Envision, will be executive chairman of board

* Following merger, company’s common stock is expected to trade on New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbol: EVHC

* Combined co will be named envision healthcare corp and co-headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and Greenwood Village, Colorado

* Newly formed board will consist of 14 directors, comprised of equal numbers of current Envision and AmSurg directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.