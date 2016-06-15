FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Rand logistics reports 2016 financial results
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 15, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rand logistics reports 2016 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Rand Logistics Inc :

* Rand logistics reports fiscal year 2016 financial results

* For month of April 2016, sailed for 242 days compared to 318 days in same period in 2015

* In April 2016, delays days equaled 5.8% of total sailing days versus 18.6% in April 2015

* Adjusted EBITDA equaled a loss of $5.6 million for quarter ended March 31, 2016 versus a loss of $9.9 million during quarter ended March 31, 2015

* Freight and other related revenue generated from company-operated vessels increased $0.4 million to $4.9 million during three-month period ended march 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.