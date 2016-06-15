BRIEF-Clarcor reports Q2 earnings per share $1.09

June 15 (Reuters) - Clarcor Inc :
* Clarcor reports second quarter financial results
* Says “believe we are seeing stabilization in agricultural and construction equipment markets”
* Expect 2016 capital expenditures to be between $45 million and $55 million
* On track to realize in excess of $20 million of cost savings in cost of sales and selling and administrative expenses in aggregate in 2016
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.68, revenue view $1.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says project 2016 cash from operations to be between $200 million and $220 million
* Q2 earnings per share $1.09
* Q2 sales fell 9 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.60 to $2.80
* Q2 adjusted NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.73
* Sees FY 2016 sales $1.375 billion to $1.415 billion