June 15 (Reuters) - Kongzhong Corp :

* Kongzhong corporation reports first quarter 2016 unaudited financial results

* Qtrly diluted net income per ADS was US$ 0.54

* Qtrly NON-GAAP diluted net income per ADS of US$ 0.14

* Qtrly average monthly active users of 2.74 mln versus 1.9 million

* Q1 revenue rose 1.8 percent to $51.44 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: