June 15 (Reuters) - Qunar Cayman Islands Ltd :

* Qunar reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Total revenues for Q1 of 2016 was US$154.0 million, an increase of 48.0% year-on-year

* Qtrly net loss per ADS US$1.14

* Mobile revenues for Q1 of 2016 were US$116.7 million, an increase of 88.8% year-on-year