a year ago
BRIEF-Coca-Cola now expects items to be a 5-6 point headwind on net revenues
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
June 16, 2016 / 10:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Coca-Cola now expects items to be a 5-6 point headwind on net revenues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Coca-cola Co

* Cola co - now expects items to be a 5 to 6 point headwind on net revenues and a 4 to 5 point headwind on income before taxes in q2

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $11.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cola company updates second quarter expected net impact of acquisitions, divestitures and other structural items ahead of deutsche bank conference presentation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
