a year ago
BRIEF-AES announces agreement to sell AES Sul in Brazil
June 16, 2016 / 11:18 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-AES announces agreement to sell AES Sul in Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - AES Corp :

* AES announces agreement to sell AES Sul in Brazil

* Entered into an agreement to sell its 100% equity interest in AES Sul, one of its utilities in brazil, to CPFL Energia S.A

* Deal for BRL1,698 million (equivalent to $464 million at expected BRL/USD conversion rate of 3.66 at time of closing)

* Sale was previously included in company's 2016 guidance and 2017-2018 expectations

* Transaction will remove a total of $335 million in non-recourse debt on AES' balance sheet as of March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

