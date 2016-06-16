FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NRG announces pricing of $1.9 bln term loan B facility due 2023
June 16, 2016 / 11:24 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-NRG announces pricing of $1.9 bln term loan B facility due 2023

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - NRG Energy Inc :

* Nrg announces pricing of $1.9 billion term loan b facility due 2023

* Says loans will be issued at a price equal to 99.50% of their face value

* Also expects to refinance and extend its existing revolving credit facility until 2021.

* Term loan B, revolving credit facility, tender offer completed in June expected to significantly reduce balance of NRG-level debt due in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
