BRIEF-NRG announces pricing of $1.9 bln term loan B facility due 2023

June 16 (Reuters) - NRG Energy Inc :

* Nrg announces pricing of $1.9 billion term loan b facility due 2023

* Says loans will be issued at a price equal to 99.50% of their face value

* Also expects to refinance and extend its existing revolving credit facility until 2021.

* Term loan B, revolving credit facility, tender offer completed in June expected to significantly reduce balance of NRG-level debt due in 2018