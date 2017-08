June 16 (Reuters) - Plaza Retail REIT

* Under agreement, Riocan sold 50% managing interest in three properties at an aggregate sale price of $11.5 million

* Under terms of arrangement, Plaza will manage three assets and oversee redevelopment efforts for joint venture

* Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust and Plaza Retail REIT announce joint venture to redevelop three properties