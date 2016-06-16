FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sohu.Com Inc ends consideration of non-binding investment proposal
June 16, 2016 / 12:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sohu.Com Inc ends consideration of non-binding investment proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Sohu.Com

* Special financing committee informed board that financing committee has decided to stop considering indicative proposal

* Financing committee informed board that it instead will seek and consider alternative financing options for company

* Special financing committee was formed in response to receipt of preliminary non-binding indicative proposal from CEO

* Financing Committee ends consideration of non binding investment proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

