BRIEF-Douglas Dynamics to buy Dejana Truck and Utility Equipment

June 16 (Reuters) - Douglas Dynamics Inc:

* Douglas Dynamics announces agreement to acquire Dejana Truck and Utility Equipment

* Deal for $206 million

* Acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings per share on a full-year basis in 2017

* Once deal is completed, Dejana management team, including its President, Andrew Dejana, will continue to lead Dejana

* Intends to fund acquisition through combination of cash, ABL revolver draw and an expansion of its existing term loan agreement

* Says expects DDMS implementation to continue to drive cost savings and margin improvement through global sourcing and procurement