a year ago
BRIEF-Kroger Q1 earnings per share $0.70
June 16, 2016 / 1:06 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kroger Q1 earnings per share $0.70

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - The Kroger Co :

* The Kroger Co qtrly identical supermarket sales growth, without fuel 2.4%

* Q1 EPS of $0.70

* The Kroger Co says confirmed its identical supermarket sales growth guidance, excluding fuel, of approximately 2.5% to 3.5% for 2016

* Continues to expect capital investments excluding mergers, acquisitions, purchases of leased facilities, to be in $4.1 billion to $4.4 billion range for year

* Kroger reports first quarter results

* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.19 to $2.28

* Q1 sales $34.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $34.88 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $0.70

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
