a year ago
June 16, 2016 / 1:16 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alterra Power acquires 200 mw flat top wind development project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Alterra Power Corp

* Acquisition of flat top wind project, a 200 mw wind farm under development in comanche county and mills county, texas

* Concurrently with closing, alterra placed a us$1.6 million security deposit with local transmission provider

* Alterra forecasts this project to be completed and in service by end of 2017

* Alterra power acquires 200 mw flat top wind development project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

