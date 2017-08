June 16 (Reuters) - Condé Nast:

* Backchannel will be third brand in newly-formed Wired Media Group

* Founder Steven Levy will return to Condé Nast as part of acquisition, along with executive editor Sandra Upson

* Condé Nast acquires leading business/tech publication Backchannel