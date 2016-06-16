FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Monsanto and Remington Holding Co form JV
June 16, 2016 / 3:36 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Monsanto and Remington Holding Co form JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Monsanto Co

* Joint venture partners have valued transactions at approximately $169.5 million with a total cash payment of $110.5 million by remington

* Monsanto and remington will establish jv, which will be called innovative seed solutions, llc, through contribution by monsanto of its global sorghum breeding business

* Monsanto co says remington and monsanto will have ownership stakes in joint venture of 60 percent and 40 percent, respectively

* Co and remington said new joint venture will be governed by an operational board with senior executive representation from both companies

* Joint venture will be led by dan zinck, who will serve as chief executive officer

* Subsidiary of remington will purchase monsanto's sorghum production assets in united states

* Monsanto company and remington holding company, llc, announce new strategic joint venture to drive innovation and market access for sorghum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

