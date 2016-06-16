FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 16, 2016 / 5:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-ZAGG reiterates FY 2016 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - ZAGG Inc :

* ZAGG Inc says reiterates annual 2016 guidance

* ZAGG Inc says "has kicked off a cost down initiative throughout all operating divisions with goal of running an even more efficient organization"

* Has now merged North American sales teams, and integrated finance and accounting, information technology, ecommerce, legal, and its operating teams

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $456.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ZAGG announces accelerated consolidation of ZAGG and mophie, adjusts leadership assignments and focuses on cost down initiatives; reiterates 2016 guidance

* Sees FY 2016 sales $460 million to $500 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

