BRIEF-Finisar posts Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.29

* Finisar announces fourth fiscal quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.29

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.12

* Q4 revenue $318.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $317.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q1 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share about $0.27 to $0.33

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $323 million to $343 million

* Sees Q1 non-GAAP gross margin of about 31 pct