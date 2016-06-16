FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Finisar posts Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.29
June 16, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Finisar posts Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Finisar Corp

* Finisar announces fourth fiscal quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.29

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.12

* Q4 revenue $318.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $317.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q1 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share about $0.27 to $0.33

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $323 million to $343 million

* Sees Q1 non-GAAP gross margin of about 31 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

