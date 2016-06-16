FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Oracle Corp posts Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.81
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 16, 2016 / 8:30 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Oracle Corp posts Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.81

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp

* Q4 FY16 SAAS and PAAS revenues were up 66 pct, and up 68 pct in constant currency

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.81

* Q4 earnings per share $0.66

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly GAAP operating margin 34 pct versus 36 percent last year

* Qtrly non-GAAP operating margin Oracle Corp 43 percent versus 45 percent last year

* Board of directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share

* Now expect Q1 SAAS and PAAS revenue growth to be between 75 pct and 80 pct

* “expect that SAAS and PAAS hyper-growth we experienced in FY16 will continue on for next few years”

* Qtrly cloud software as a service (SAAS) and platform as a service (PAAS) revenues were $690 million, up 66 pct in U.S. dollars

* Qtrly cloud software as a service (SAAS) and platform as a service (PAAS) revenues were $690 million, up 66 pct in U.S. dollars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.