a year ago
BRIEF-Bank Of The Ozarks announces pricing of $225 mln of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes
#Market News
June 16, 2016 / 8:36 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bank Of The Ozarks announces pricing of $225 mln of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Bank Of The Ozarks Inc

* Says pricing of its public offering of $225 mln aggregate principal amount of its fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes

* Announces pricing of $225 mln of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2026

* Bank Of The Ozarks Inc says increased aggregate principal amount of notes to $225 million from previously announced amount of $125 million

* Bank Of The Ozarks Inc says notes will initially bear interest at 5.50 pct per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
