a year ago
BRIEF-Smith & Wesson Holding Corp posts Q4 adj. earnings $0.66/shr
June 16, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Smith & Wesson Holding Corp posts Q4 adj. earnings $0.66/shr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Smith & Wesson Holding Corp

* Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.66

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.63

* Q4 sales $221.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $214.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Smith & Wesson Holding Corp says gross margin for quarter was 41.6 pct compared with 37.1 pct for comparable quarter last year

* Smith & Wesson Holding Corp says ended year with cash and cash equivalents totaling $191.3 million and total bank debt and senior notes of $175.3 million

* Sees, For Qtr Ending July 31, 2016, Net Sales $190 Mln-$200 million

* Smith & Wesson Holding Corp sees GAAP income per share of $0.46 to $0.50 for quarter ending July 31, 2016

* Sees, for qtr ending July 31, 2016, non-GAAP shr 49-53 cents

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $161.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 net sales $740 mln - $760 million

* Smith & Wesson Holding Corp sees GAAP income per share of $1.71 to $1.81 for FY 2017

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP shr $1.83-$1.93

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.66, revenue view $732.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "gross margin performance remained strong throughout fiscal 2016, driven by robust volumes in our firearms division" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

