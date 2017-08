June 16 (Reuters) - Oculus Innovative Sciences Inc :

* Net loss for quarter ended March 31, 2016, was $2.9 million, an increase of $1.4 million

* Oculus innovative sciences reports financial results for fiscal year 2016 and fourth quarter ending March 31, 2016

* Q4 revenue fell 11 percent to $3.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: