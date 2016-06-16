BRIEF-Infoblox announces cost reduction actions to accelerate profitability

June 16 (Reuters) - Infoblox Inc

* Announces cost reduction actions to accelerate profitability and position for long-term market leadership

* Infoblox announces cost reduction actions to accelerate profitability and position for long-term market leadership

* Infoblox will reduce its workforce by approximately 110 positions, or 12 pct

* Estimates it will incur total restructuring costs of approximately $6.5 million under plan

* Company estimates total restructuring costs under plan will be incurred during Q4 of fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)