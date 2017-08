June 16 (Reuters) - Vitamin Shoppe Inc

* The Vitamin Shoppe expands executive team with hiring of chief operating officer

* Vitamin Shoppe Inc says hired Jason Reiser as chief operating officer effective July 11 , 2016

* Vitamin Shoppe Inc says Reiser joins Vitamin Shoppe from Dollar Tree Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)