June 16 (Reuters) - Cleantech Solutions International Inc:

* Huayang Dyeing will make US$2.5 million one-time payment to Chengdu textile college for utility model patent

* On June 13, its variable interest entity, Huayang Dyeing entered agreement with Chengdu Textile College

* Agreement to purchase patent technology from Chengdu Textile College

* Cleantech Solutions International purchases patent technology for textile equipment Source text for Eikon: