BRIEF-Supernus reiterates guidance

June 16 (Reuters) - Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Remains in discussions with FDA regarding its supplemental new drug application, or SNDA, for migraine
* Believes that such a PDUFA date is likely to be in Q3 of 2016
* FDA requested that co resubmit Trokendi XR product label with migraine as indication in different format before completing its review
* No additional new data, studies or analyses for efficacy or safety were requested by FDA
* Will resubmit revised label before end of June
* New PDUFA date will be assigned by FDA
* For full year 2016, company reiterates its guidance for net product sales and operating income
* Supernus provides update on Trokendi XR migraine SNDA and reiterates guidance