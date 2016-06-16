FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Supernus reiterates guidance
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 16, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Supernus reiterates guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Remains in discussions with FDA regarding its supplemental new drug application, or SNDA, for migraine

* Believes that such a PDUFA date is likely to be in Q3 of 2016

* FDA requested that co resubmit Trokendi XR product label with migraine as indication in different format before completing its review

* No additional new data, studies or analyses for efficacy or safety were requested by FDA

* Will resubmit revised label before end of June

* New PDUFA date will be assigned by FDA

* At this point, company believes that such a PDUFA date is likely to be in Q3 of 2016

* For full year 2016, company reiterates its guidance for net product sales and operating income

* Supernus provides update on Trokendi XR migraine SNDA and reiterates guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.