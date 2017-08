June 16 (Reuters) - RealPage Inc:

* RealPage acquires eSupply systems

* Acquisition purchase price of $7.1 million

* Esupply systems is not expected to have a material impact on RealPage's 2016 financial performance

* $5.5 million of total consideration was paid at closing and $1.6 million is expected to be paid over next 18 months